2016 Most Memorable: 'I kept praying this little girl would be found safe'

It’s 12:26 a.m. I wake up to my phone buzzing on the dresser.

“This can’t be good,” I thought to myself.

It was a message from one of my producers, which typically meant my plans for the morning were about to change.

I have my stories set up and ready to go the day before they air since I report for the 5, 6, and 7 a.m. newscasts.

That was not the case for September 15.

The text read “Heads up…we’re having you go live at the Amber Alert scene. They are still out searching.”

Fast forward a few hours, and it’s 4:30 a.m., almost 12 hours since a six-year-old girl had last been seen.

It's pouring rain. I’m outside, alone, reporting in the neighborhood where she had been taken from her driveway.

The more the rain came down, the more I wished this little girl was safe and sound inside her home, snuggled in her bed.

The beginning hours of the morning are still fuzzy. I just kept praying to myself this little girl would be found safe, but as the hours slowly ticked by, I was fighting off doubt.

As the sun began to rise, the lights in the homes began to flicker on.

I knew some people would wake up with their cup of coffee to hear the news, but it seemed like this neighborhood knew all too well what had happened on their streets.

Buses arrived to pick up the kids for school Thursday and each parent seemed to hold their child a little tighter that morning.

One mother told me she did not want to leave her son alone at the bus stop. I remember seeing her take a deep breath as the bus slowly rolled off and drove away.

The live shots continued, and I began to feel helpless. I started to talk with neighbors, just trying to get extra information, and that's when I then I got a call.

There’s a search group at the Home Depot, filled with friends, neighbors, and loved ones, who told me about the little girl and her infectious smile.

Unlike earlier that morning, I was not in the Home Depot parking lot long. The station hears about a police presence, so, shortly after arriving, I’m sent to River Road.

That’s when my gut drops.

River Road is surrounded by woods and trails, just adding to the difficulty of finding a man and the little girl he kidnapped.

I see four or five officers when I arrive. All of a sudden, it went from a few officers to dozens.

I notice an officer with a dog who is vigorously sniffing around. I lost track of them when they went into the woods, until I heard a bark.

My gut dropped.

Six or so officers walk into the woods, only to walk right back out, to then sprint back into the trees.

A scene that was filled with blank faces and empty stares turned hectic and urgent in an instant.

I started to hear people scream. My gut drops again. I immediately call the station.

“We found her!”

“We need cutters!”

“We need water!”

People start emerging from the woods. My eyes catch something orange. It looks like a hammock being carried by four people.

There’s someone in there.

As they put the person in the ambulance, I am on my tip toes trying to see if it’s who I think it is.

It’s her.

The phrase “please be alive” just kept running through my head.

Then, her head moves to the side. She perks up a little.

I scream into the phone, “She just moved!”

Everything after those moments is a blur.

Adrenaline was rushing. A six-year-old had defied the odds. Kidnapped, chained to a tree, and she survived.

Then I notice my arms and feet. In the hours spent reporting on River Road, I had become mosquito and fire ant bait.

And that’s when it hits you.

This little girl had been kidnapped and left alone, only to sit in the pouring rain, fighting off what had to have been hundreds of mosquitoes and fire ants. All while being chained to a tree, just a 10 or 15 minute drive from her home, her family, and a place she may never feel safe again.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.