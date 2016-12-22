Man faces 17 charges after Pender County drug bust

An ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in the Burgaw area led to the arrest of a man on 17 charges.
Corey Tyrone Moore was arrested Wednesday by the Pender County Sheriff Office's Vice/Narcotics Unit.
According to officials, Moore was found with more than a half-ounce of powder and crack cocaine, marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.
He's been charged with:
Moore was booked under a $267,000 bond.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
A driver was shot after hitting a child in Walnut Hills Friday.More >>
A driver was shot after hitting a child in Walnut Hills Friday.More >>
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.