Man faces 17 charges after Pender County drug bust

Corey Tyrone Moore (Source: Pender Co. Detention Center) Corey Tyrone Moore (Source: Pender Co. Detention Center)
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

An ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in the Burgaw area led to the arrest of a man on 17 charges.

Corey Tyrone Moore was arrested Wednesday by the Pender County Sheriff Office's Vice/Narcotics Unit.

According to officials, Moore was found with more than a half-ounce of powder and crack cocaine, marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

He's been charged with:

  • conspiring to sell cocaine
  • three counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance
  • possession of marijuana paraphernalia
  • two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • two counts of manufacturing cocaine
  • manufacturing marijuana
  • two counts felony possession of cocaine
  • conspiring to deliver cocaine
  • possession of marijuana greater than 1/2 ounce

Moore was booked under a $267,000 bond.

