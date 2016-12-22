Man faces 17 charges after Pender County drug bust

An ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in the Burgaw area led to the arrest of a man on 17 charges.

Corey Tyrone Moore was arrested Wednesday by the Pender County Sheriff Office's Vice/Narcotics Unit.

According to officials, Moore was found with more than a half-ounce of powder and crack cocaine, marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

He's been charged with:

conspiring to sell cocaine

three counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine

possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana

two counts of manufacturing cocaine

manufacturing marijuana

two counts felony possession of cocaine

conspiring to deliver cocaine

possession of marijuana greater than 1/2 ounce

Moore was booked under a $267,000 bond.

