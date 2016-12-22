Mr. Rooter relieves stress for one homeowner with no cost

Mr. Rooter Pluming in Wilmington held a surprise event Thursday called “let it flow.” A plumbing technician arrived at Deborah Robertson's house and provided courteous service.

Robertson's house has been experiencing on going leaks since September.

Once the service was completed, the technician handed a card to Robertson delivering the news that their services are free.

"They said it would cost 300 some odd dollars we could not afford it at that time because of Christmas," said Robertson, adding this surprise came at just the right time.

These services are usually known to cost thousands of dollars, so this will take away a monetary burden that may have set her back.

"It's emotional. It's always nice to help people out and do a good deed especially during the holidays when people are trying to do stuff but they don't have the money," said Josue Melendez an employee with Mr. Rooter.

Roberston says in addition to her repair problems she is behind in medical bills for her autistic son.

"It's truly a God send because our bank account is zero and now what a blessing I'm just so thankful," Roberston said.

Roberston said money that would have gone to repairs can now be used to give her kids a better Christmas.

