Suspect robs Brunswick County bank with assault-style rifle

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -
A suspect robbed a Brunswick County bank Thursday morning with an assault-style rifle, Leland police officials said.
The robbery took place at the Riegelwood Federal Credit Union, located on US 74/76, shortly after 8 a.m.
According to Lt. Humphries with the Leland Police Department, the suspect was wearing a ski mask and gloves and left the scene in a blue sedan with an undetermined amount of money.
The FBI is assisting with the investigation.
