Suspect robs Brunswick County bank with assault-style rifle

A suspect robbed a Brunswick County bank Thursday morning with an assault-style rifle, Leland police officials said.

The robbery took place at the Riegelwood Federal Credit Union, located on US 74/76, shortly after 8 a.m.

According to Lt. Humphries with the Leland Police Department, the suspect was wearing a ski mask and gloves and left the scene in a blue sedan with an undetermined amount of money.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

