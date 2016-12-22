Suspect robs Brunswick County bank with assault-style rifle - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Suspect robs Brunswick County bank with assault-style rifle

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A suspect robbed a Brunswick County bank Thursday morning with an assault-style rifle, Leland police officials said.

The robbery took place at the Riegelwood Federal Credit Union, located on US 74/76, shortly after 8 a.m.

According to Lt. Humphries with the Leland Police Department, the suspect was wearing a ski mask and gloves and left the scene in a blue sedan with an undetermined amount of money.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

