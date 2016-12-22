Man accused of robbing Walmart cashier with knife

A man allegedly robbed a Walmart cashier with a knife early Thursday morning.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Joshua Breon Rascoe, 20, is accused of putting a knife to the back of a cashier and taking cash from him at the Walmart on Sigmon Road shortly after 3 a.m.

The suspect then ran out of the store and was briefly chased by security. Officers located Rascoe in the Cracker Barrel parking lot across from Walmart.

WPD officials said that video footage clearly identified Rascoe as he fled the store.

Rascoe was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and given a $50,000 bond.

