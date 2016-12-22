Enviva begins exports at Wilmington port

The Enviva terminal, which Port of Wilmington officials estimate will bring more than $16 million to the local economy annually, is beginning exports from the port this week. (Source: Port of Wilmington NC)

Officials said that the Enviva wood pellet domes at the port currently are operational and are loading the first shipment to Europe.

The terminal includes two storage domes that can hold up to 45,000 metric tons of wood pellets each.

“The Port of Wilmington is a key nexus for global commerce and an economic engine for the state of North Carolina,” said Enviva CEO John Keppler. “We are excited to be an important part of the port’s ever-increasing volume of trade.”

The rail link has the capacity to handle approximately 50 percent of the volume of wood pellets delivered to the port while the remainder arrives by truck.

“The Enviva domes are an important part of our ports modernization plan,” said North Carolina Ports Executive Director Paul J. Cozza. “This project will increase bulk exports, thus expanding the business of our general terminals which is a vital portion of our strategic plan.”

