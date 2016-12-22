SC man accused of impersonating officer faces additional charges

A South Carolina man who was arrested in Columbus County last week for allegedly presenting himself as a law enforcement officer now is facing additional charges.

According to online records, Joshua Daniel Suggs, 26, of Loris, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and false imprisonment Wednesday. He already had been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

On Dec. 17, Suggs, 26, of Loris, was reportedly driving a dark SUV with flashing lights when he stopped 39-year-old Michael Porcelli, of Nakina, while he was driving in the 7800 block of Seven Creeks Highway at around 3:30 p.m. Suggs told Porcelli he was a law enforcement officer, and questioned him before letting him go, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Immediately after, Suggs encountered 24-year-old Richard Haynes, of Nakina, at Home Run Food Marts. Suggs allegedly told Haynes he was a law enforcement officer, questioned him and made him leave the store. Once outside, Suggs showed a badge to Haynes and pulled a firearm on him, according to officials.

