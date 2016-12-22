Javonte Williams named WECT Athlete of the Week

Wallace-Rose Hill’s Javonte Williams is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
Williams rushed the ball 11 times for 68 yards for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 30-7 win over West Montgomery in the 1AA State Championship game.
For the Bulldogs, it was the program's third straight state title and fifth in eight years.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student athlete?
Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
