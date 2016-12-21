Brogden Holiday Tournament Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Brogden Holiday Tournament Scoreboard

Boys bracket 

South Central 52, Hoggard 46 F
Pender 66, Ashley 61 F
Panther Creek 68, Laney 47 F
Strom Thurmond 63, New Hanover 38 F 

Girls bracket

Strom Thurmond 33, Laney 40 F
Conway 51, Hoggard 58 F
North Brunswick 43, New Hanover 51 F
Havelock 50, Ashley 35 F

