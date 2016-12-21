Brogden Holiday Tournament Scoreboard

Boys bracket
South Central 52, Hoggard 46 F
Pender 66, Ashley 61 F
Panther Creek 68, Laney 47 F
Strom Thurmond 63, New Hanover 38 F
Girls bracket
Strom Thurmond 33, Laney 40 F
Conway 51, Hoggard 58 F
North Brunswick 43, New Hanover 51 F
Havelock 50, Ashley 35 F
