Area lawmakers react to NCGA's failure to reach a deal over HB2

Lawmakers are playing the blame game over the legislature's failure to repeal House Bill 2. (Source: WECT)

When Republican State Senator Michael Lee walked into the special session of the North Carolina General Assembly Wednesday morning, he said his intent was to support repealing HB2.

"Since Charlotte repealed the ordinance giving rise to HB2 today, I voted to repeal HB2 this evening," Lee said Wednesday night. "I believe a repeal at this point is in the best interest of the people I represent and our state."

But that didn't happen. Lawmakers failed to reach a deal to repeal a divisive law restricting protections for transgender people.

State Representative Susi Hamilton said Republicans reneged on a deal.

"What we accomplished today was watching the Republicans break their agreement with the Governor-elect."

State Representative Ted Davis said the agreement to repeal HB2 started falling apart when the Charlotte City Council partially repealed its local anti-discrimination ordinance. Davis said that was not part of the deal, the council was supposed to repeal the ordinance completely and, in return, HB2 would be repealed at the state level. The council met two days later and repealed it in full but Davis said the damage was done.

"It was a game changer, it caused a lot of distrust between the republican legislature of what we could believe and not believe the city of Charlotte was doing," said Davis.

The breakdown in talks came when Republican leadership said they would only repeal the bill if they also passed a moratorium or "cooling off period" that prohibited local governments from regulating employment practices, public accommodations or access to restrooms, showers or changing facilities.

"Neither the House nor Senate leadership put forward a clean bill to repeal HB2," said Hamilton. "If they had, I would have voted for it."

Rep. Hamilton said it was a deliberate move that led to the failed repeal.

"The Senate used a parliamentary procedure to try to repeal HB2 without really repealing HB2," she said.

The vote was split in two on Wednesday, one vote for repealing HB2 and the other for adding the "cooling off period." Lee voted for the repeal of HB2 and said he would have also voted for the "cooling off period" if the amendment came up.

"We could find out as a state in a state-wide level, not just dealing with Charlotte or another city, establish laws that protected privacy rights but also allowed for some of the protections a municipality might want to give to its citizens," said Lee

But Lee says in the end, democratic lawmakers blew the deal.

"Unfortunately, a majority of the Senate, including all the Democrats, voted not to repeal this divisive law," said Lee. "In light of Charlotte's action to repeal their ordinance, I will continue to support HB2's repeal and I will work with my colleagues in the Senate to find a resolution that allows a majority to join me in that effort."

