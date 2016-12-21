Volunteers spread warmth for the homeless one scarf at a time

Scarves hung at the Wilmington Library by Scarves in the Port City group. (Source:WECT)

Thanks to the kind efforts of a group called Scarfs in the Port City, those who are homeless in the city of Wilmington will feel less of a chill for the holidays.

Scarfs in the Port City collects and distributes scarves for the homeless during inclement weather.

Their goal is to show kindness and service to the community.

“Of course it is great to be able to bless someone else, but it’s really about them and not about us,” said Patty George a volunteer with Scarfs in the Port City.

A total of 300 scarfs have been donated from across the city and as far as California. Most of them are hand crafted and specially made.

"Maybe it will make them feel valued, maybe it will make them feel loved, maybe it will just help them to have a better winter. That’s all we are hoping for so they can stay warm and stay out of the elements and find a better life,” said Patty George, a volunteer with the group.

If you would like to donate stop by any of these three partnering businesses: Kent and Company boutique, Clean Eatz, and Dock Street Bar.

