FEMA representatives in Whiteville this week

FEMA representatives will be on site at Lowes in Whiteville through Saturday, December 24th. (Source: WECT)

FEMA representatives will be on site at Lowes in Whiteville through Friday, December 23.

Stanley Ballentine, a crew lead for community education with FEMA said Wednesday that they are available to help answer storm damage questions through the week.

Representatives will offer home improvement tips along with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters as well as offer tips and techniques to build hazard resistant homes.

Ballentine said they have been helping about 40 people everyday so far. He said while they have helped with wind and tree damage, the majority of people needed assistance with flooding.

"Not necessarily in the house but underneath the home and that has caused issues to peoples floorboards, insulation and air conditioner and heating units," he said.

Representatives will be at 100 Green Hill Drive in Whiteville 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 through Friday, Dec. 23 and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

