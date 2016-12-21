Whiteville officials work on flood prevention after Hurricane Matthew

Whiteville city officials are taking a closer look at the ways they can prevent flood damage in the city. (Source: WECT)

Whiteville city officials are taking a closer look at the ways they can prevent flood damage in the city. After Hurricane Matthew, nearly every business in downtown Whiteville experienced flooding.

"We still see some effects, we still have some damage," said Hal Lowder, the city's safety and risk management officer. "It hit our business owners, our homeowners and our first responders."

During the special session to discuss relief efforts, Governor Pat McCrory said swamp blockage was a major cause of the flooding.

"The beaver dams outside of Whiteville have become so abundant that was probably one of the major reasons for the flooding in Whiteville," he said.

But Whiteville leaders say the dams are just one cause of flooding in the area.

"It's a beaver problem, it's a storm drain problem, it's a clean out the river and swamp problem," Lowder said. "We need to get all those ideas together because just by fixing one variable won't solve it."

Officials will begin surveying the swamp by boat in January and start meeting with outside agencies to discuss solutions.

"We can address the beaver issue by some kind of eradication program, and cleaning those areas out," Lowder said.

Officials said that it's not likely that the process would be complete by the next hurricane season.

"Unfortunately it's more than just jumping in a boat and cleaning out the swamp it's going to take planning, it's going to take funding," Lowder said.

