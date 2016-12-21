10,000 gallons of wastewater spills in St. James

Officials with Brunswick County Public Utilities said approximately 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled in St. James Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

The incident happened in the 3700 block of Worthington Place after a concrete truck drove in the utility right-of-way onto a 2-inch low-pressure blow-off.

County personnel isolated the sewer spill and removed the waters from the surface. Lime was applied to help stabilize the area.

Officials said an unknown amount of wastewater reached Beaver Dam Swamp and testing will be done to determine the impact.

Please contact Matthew Smith at 910-253-2702 with any questions.

