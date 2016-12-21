First at Four: How to create a one of a kind wreath

Legare Simpson, with A Ribbon Runs Through It, joined First at Four to show how to make a basic wreath that looks its Holiday best. ( Source: A Ribbon Runs Through It) WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
It is not too late to add to your Christmas decorations at home.
In order to begin, you will need a basic green holiday wreath, which can be purchased from any craft store or the dollar store.
Next you will need between 4 and 8 stems of greenery that is different from the wreath. You will also need anywhere between 6 to 8 ornaments, ribbon, scissors and floral wire.
- Fluff the wreath as much as possible
- Take one stem of the extra greenery and insert it in the wreath-start with a piece at the 12, 3, 6 and 9 o'clock positions, continuing to fill in the wreath until it looks even and full.
- Add ornaments and decorative accents, spacing evenly around the wreath
- Secure everything with florist wire
Here are directions on how to make a easy bow
- Make one large loop- this will be the size of your bow.
- Continue looping around
- Count the loops- you should have 4 loops on each side
- Fold the loop in half, find the middle
- Cut slits on each side, about a 1/4 of the way for each
- Put a piece of florist wire or pipe cleaner around the ribbon and secure tightly
- Pull out loops and fluff
