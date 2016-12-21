First at Four: How to create a one of a kind wreath

Legare Simpson, with A Ribbon Runs Through It, joined First at Four to show how to make a basic wreath that looks its Holiday best. ( Source: A Ribbon Runs Through It)

It is not too late to add to your Christmas decorations at home.

Legare Simpson, with A Ribbon Runs Through It, joined First at Four to show how to make a basic wreath that looks its Holiday best.

In order to begin, you will need a basic green holiday wreath, which can be purchased from any craft store or the dollar store.

Next you will need between 4 and 8 stems of greenery that is different from the wreath. You will also need anywhere between 6 to 8 ornaments, ribbon, scissors and floral wire.

Fluff the wreath as much as possible

Take one stem of the extra greenery and insert it in the wreath-start with a piece at the 12, 3, 6 and 9 o'clock positions, continuing to fill in the wreath until it looks even and full.

Add ornaments and decorative accents, spacing evenly around the wreath

Secure everything with florist wire

Here are directions on how to make a easy bow

Make one large loop- this will be the size of your bow.

Continue looping around

Count the loops- you should have 4 loops on each side

Fold the loop in half, find the middle

Cut slits on each side, about a 1/4 of the way for each

Put a piece of florist wire or pipe cleaner around the ribbon and secure tightly

Pull out loops and fluff

