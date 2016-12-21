Festivus is approaching - air your grievances here

"I've got a lot of problems with you people, and now you're going to hear about it."
The popular sitcom Seinfeld brought the pop culture classic episode "The Strike," where George's father Frank details his holiday creation. The episode, which aired on Dec. 18, 1997, during the show's ninth season, and has continued its run as one of the classic holiday episodes of any TV series.
an aluminum pole for festivus. #HolidayShoppingIn5Words @SeinfeldTV pic.twitter.com/uopGDVnK21— å (@arvulrus) December 20, 2016
Now we have a Festivus miracle just for you - a form where you can air your grievances with us. Did one of your coworkers steal your idea and pitch it to your boss? Did you favorite sports team really blow it this year and you ready to jump ship? Did your husband forget to take out the trash for WEEKS in a row?
Did your boss believe that Festivus wasn't a real holiday (which was actually conceived by writer Daniel O'Keefe in the 1960s)? You can let it all out here.
Key components for Festivus (which can be read here) include:
Here is an explainer from YouTube that can scratch you right where you itch.
Who do you want to tell off or go toe-to-toe with this Festivus? Pile it on in our form below and we will highlight them on Festivus - which is Friday, Dec. 23.
Make this a Festivus for the rest of us!
Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.
A driver was shot after hitting a child in Walnut Hills Friday.More >>
A driver was shot after hitting a child in Walnut Hills Friday.More >>
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.