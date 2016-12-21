Improper behavior alleged of Get Out the Vote worker

Among other reasons, council members say the election move would not save any money.More >>
Among other reasons, council members say the election move would not save any money.More >>
A late-night meeting of moderate-leaning members Wednesday broke up without resolution or a deal as most lawmakers left out of side exits and avoided talking to reporters.More >>
A late-night meeting of moderate-leaning members Wednesday broke up without resolution or a deal as most lawmakers left out of side exits and avoided talking to reporters.More >>
Democrat State Senator Joel Ford (Mecklenburg) accused Democrat Governor Roy Cooper of “moving the goal post” on a deal to repeal House Bill 2.More >>
Democrat State Senator Joel Ford (Mecklenburg) accused Democrat Governor Roy Cooper of “moving the goal post” on a deal to repeal House Bill 2.More >>
A state Senator from Mecklenberg County has introduced the latest bill trying to repeal North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2. Sen. Joel Ford (D-Mecklenberg) filed Senate Bill 332 Tuesday. Along with a repeal of HB2, the bill calls for a 30-day “cooling off period”, in which no local government can “enact or amend an ordinance regulating public accommodations or access to restrooms, showers, or changing facilities”.More >>
A state Senator from Mecklenberg County has introduced the latest bill trying to repeal North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2. Sen. Joel Ford (D-Mecklenberg) filed Senate Bill 332 Tuesday. Along with a repeal of HB2, the bill calls for a 30-day “cooling off period”, in which no local government can “enact or amend an ordinance regulating public accommodations or access to restrooms, showers, or changing facilities”.More >>
Senator Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) said Friday he is not paying a lot of attention to numbers tied to Congressional Budget Office estimates for American Health Care Act, the Republican plan for repealing the Affordable Care Act signed into law by President Barack Obama.More >>
Senator Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) said Friday he is not paying a lot of attention to numbers tied to Congressional Budget Office estimates for American Health Care Act, the Republican plan for repealing the Affordable Care Act signed into law by President Barack Obama.More >>