Detectives arrest three men in huge marijuana bust

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrested three men accused of distributing "high-grade" marijuana in the Wilmington area.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office, detectives arrested Eric Tyler Bunting, 26, Keith Bryan Whitworth, 57, and Paul Robert Jones, 55, at the conclusion of an investigation.

Whitworth was taken into custody in Carolina Beach on Dec. 16 with 10 pounds of marijuana in his possession. Detectives then searched Whitworth and Jones' home in the 600 block of Indian Wells Way and found around 8 more pounds of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of Oxycodone. Jones was arrested after detectives finished searching the home.

Detectives then seized over 28 grams of Oxycodone from a safety deposit box belonging to Jones.

Brewer said both Whitworth and Jones have strong ties to Chico, California and are believed to be responsible for the influx of hundreds of pounds of marijuana in the Wilmington area.

Bunting surrendered to the magistrate at the New Hanover County Courthouse Wednesday morning and was released after posting a $20,000 bond. Brewer said detectives previously confiscated 37 pounds of marijuana from a business in Carolina Beach that Bunting has ties to.

In total, around 55 pounds of marijuana and approximately $50,000 in cash were seized from all three suspects.

Whitworth was given a $100,000 bond and charged with:

Trafficking marijuana (five counts)

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana (two counts)

Felony possession of marijuana (two counts)

Manufacturing marijuana (two counts)

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance (two counts)

Jones was given a $500,000 bond and charged with:

Trafficking marijuana (two counts)

Trafficking opium or heroin (two counts)

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Manufacture marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance (two counts)

Possession of a schedule II controlled substance (two counts)

Bunting was charged with:

Trafficking marijuana (five counts)

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana (three counts)

Felony possession of marijuana (three counts)

Manufacture marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling to store marijuana

