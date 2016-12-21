Potential ADT security scam hits southeastern NC

There have been reports of people on Oak Island going door to door saying they are ADT representatives, but in reality, they are with another company. (Source: Associated Press)

Be skeptical of people who come to your door claiming to be with the ADT security company.

The so-called representative claim they will either replace the batteries or upgrade your system and then convince you to sign a contract with the alternative company. So essentially you would be stuck paying two security system bills.

Helen Cashwell said a representative told her he was with General Electric, and got her to sign a contract listing a third company, Metronomics. She contacted the representative when she realized what happened.

“Now whether you thought you could con me because I’m an old lady or because you’ve got this thing down pat but I would suggest you change your employment or your tactics because the way you’re heading is not good,” Cashwell said.

She said she was surprised by how elaborate the scam was, and how the representative had answers for every question she asked.

“If these people worked as hard at a real job as they do at trying to scam people they’d be millionaires,” she said.

Cashwell reported the incident to law enforcement and the Chamber of Commerce.

Remember to ask to see identification from individuals who approach your home or business and get authorization from whatever company they say they represent.

