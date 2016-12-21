'It could have been so much worse:' Woman walks in during break-in at her home

A 77-year-old woman walked into her home Tuesday afternoon and came face-to-face with a robber. (Source: WECT)

It happened in broad daylight.

A 77-year-old woman walked into her home Tuesday afternoon and came face-to-face with a robber.

Judy Farri was just coming in right after lunch from a workout at the YMCA. She entered her home in the 2900 block of Chestnut Street, to find a tall man standing before her with a TV under one arm and a suitcase in the other.

"He said, 'Don't go out of the house, stay here,' and I told him I would, and I promised him," Farri said.

The robber then asked Farri for her cell phone, cash, and car keys.

"I chatted a little bit because I was terrified. I asked him to leave me my house keys but he could have the car keys," Farri explained.

The robber made off with her 2009 Honda Accord.

Farri said she is just lucky the robbery didn't turn physical and she didn't get hurt.

"I'm grateful for that because he could have had a knife or a gun, but I'm pretty much afraid and I am still having repercussions about it. But I am glad it is over, but I am still a little shaky," she said.

Farri said she now plans on installing an alarm system.

She said she would have never expected this in her quiet neighborhood, especially in broad daylight.

Police are still investigating the incident. They are also investigating another incident that happened early Wednesday morning just a few blocks from Farri's home in the Creekwood South Community. In that case, a woman told police she was forced into her closet at gunpoint.

Wilmington Police do not believe the two incidents are related.

