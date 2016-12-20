DOT to replace culvert damaged by Matthew in Columbus Co. with bridge

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will replace a box culvert damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Columbus County with a bridge.(Source: Raycom Media)

The culvert is located on US 701 about a half mile north of Peacock Road. While the road itself was not flooded by the storm, the box culvert was severely eroded by water resulting in major damage to the culvert and roadway.

The $1.4 million project is expected to start as early as Jan. 3 and wrap up by late May 2017.

