My turn: Putting HB2 behind us, repair the damage

The end of the year appears to finally be bringing an end to the nightmare that came to this state in the form of HB2.

Mind you, it was a self-induced nightmare. Our elected leaders got into a battle over where transgender people are allowed to use public restrooms. The issue probably never impacted you or many people before, but it certainly did afterward…in our pocketbooks and our image.

Now it appears both sides are backing off and ready to compromise. And they’re cutting their losses and vowing to work together to make positive change.

We all know that last part is not true. In reality, both sides are blaming the other, pointing fingers and calling names. Unfortunately, that will probably continue.

But I say enough already. This legislation hurt a lot of people and has created a sizable hole in our state’s economy and reputation. It’s time to put this sad chapter behind us and start working on repairing the damage.

There’s something to be said about a fresh start with a new calendar year. And it’s not too late for our lawmakers to be making those resolutions.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Loved your feedback on the legislature! Couldn't have said it better myself!

********

Gender is not decided. If a person does not want accept gender it is an emotional or mental issue. Our liberal concerned political upheaval have weaken the very fiber of family and expected and acceptable behavior. Every society has norms. If I decided that I wanted to drive on the left side of the road . It would reek havoc. We have the accepted gender model. We cannot do away with gender. There are moral standards and laws and accommodations based on gender. Our civilization has operated on these acceptable standards.

I understand that those who are wanting to force this issue on the majority have very deep feelings about this. Lots of money and propaganda have been invested. It must be noted that every society in history that embraced this ideology failed. Instead of spending all that money on changing the majority it should be spent on counseling to help these individuals. There is no scientific proof that they are different. It is all based on theories. So far in fact there are the male gender and the female gender and none other has been documented.

********

Politicizing HB2 has proven to be a huge mistake. Regardless of your opinion, it would serve everyone (except politicians) if the issue would be a future referendum item. We the people need to weigh in on this. Our legislature is under pressure from both sides of the issue. While it is THEIR legislation, it should be OUR decision.

********

I just listening to your segment on the evening news. I could not agree with you more. Can you go up to Raleigh and address the legislature when they reconvene after the holidays? Those folks need to realize they work for us!!!

********

I know you've heard the old adage: If you're in a hole, stop digging. Hence, agree whole heartened: Enough is enough.

********

While it appears that the party in power passed legislation that seemingly “handcuffed” the incoming Governor, I suspect that your conclusion is not totally accurate. Your description was that the special legislative session passed legislation that restricted the new Governor’s appointment capabilities.

I think your report should have included more information. Some of that is the refusal of the incoming Governor to do his job as Attorney General through his refusal to defend the State in several legal matters, such as HB 2 issues where the government of Charlotte passed legislation about Transgenders using bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice. There were other times where he did not adequately defend his state, resulting in politicizing the office.

Quite frankly, I am tired of your station and most of the media not presenting the full situations of these issues by electing to carve out your own perspective on the issues. I am not endorsing what the General Assembly did with limiting the incoming Governor’s power of appointment, but given the classless response of the Governor’s party to the recent Presidential election, I am disappointed with those responses, and more importantly, the lack of unbiased coverage by our news media.

We are all Americans, and the news media needs to report accurately without bias on either side. As I see it, many of our institutions and individuals are contributing to a divisive culture in our society. This must cease, and the news media can be one of the leaders in this endeavor.

********

A M E N ! !



What can we do about it?