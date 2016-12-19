This travel forecast is personalized just for YOU

The First Alert Weather Team will host several personalized travel forecasts ahead of Christmas to help you prepare for trip and minimize the headache of traveling as much as possible.

More Americans than ever are expected to travel this holiday season.

AAA projects more than 100 million people will hit the roads or fly between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Nearly 94 million will be driving to their destination.

AAA says lower gas prices and increased optimism about the economy are spurring the uptick.

Are you taking a trip for Christmas or New Year's? Are you curious what the weather conditions will be like in the area you will be traveling to?

The First Alert Weather Team will host several personalized travel forecasts ahead of Christmas to help you prepare for trip and minimize the headache of traveling as much as possible.

Join the First Alert Weather team (they love talking with our viewers) on the WECT News App: http://bit.ly/1MZkcHq or at the top of this story on WECT.com: http://bit.ly/2i6mLnl during the following times to get your questions answered about your upcoming trip:

Friday, Dec. 23

10:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m.

