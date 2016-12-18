Brunswick County Hosts First Annual Hoops Tourney

Topsail, Whiteville, North Brunswick, and East Columbus will play in the first annual Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Christmas Tournament (Source:WECT)

Brunswick Community College is set to begin the first annual Brunswick County Sheriff's Office High School Boys Christmas Tournament, running December 19-20 at the Dinah E. Gore Center on the campus of BCC in Bolivia.

On Monday, East Columbus will square off against North Brunswick at 5:30 pm, followed by Topsail against Whiteville at 7:00 pm.

The third place game will be Tuesday at 5:30, followed b the championship matchup at 7:00.

Admission is $8 each day, with kids 6 and under free.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.