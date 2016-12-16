Three-peat! Wallace-Rose Hill football wins third consecutive state title

Wallace-Rose Hill continued it's run of dominance at the 1AA level, defeating West Montgomery 30-7 in the state championship game in Chapel Hill.

The Bulldogs led 21-0 at halftime.

"Our guys did what they needed to do to win the game," said head coach Joey Price. "We went a little conservative offense which was okay. Our defense made stands all night long. Our defense is what won the game and what won games for us all season long."

Quavion Basyden and Desmond Newkirk both rushed for over 100 yards in the victory.

"It was hard, but we know what to do once we get here play hard," said Javonte Williams, who's early touchdown runs sparked the Bulldogs to an early lead. "Coach said play hard, win or lose, and that's what we did tonight."

Wallace-Rose Hill has now won five state titles since 2009.

"It so special," said quarterback Aliza Carter. "To know we lost so many people. and we came back and did it again."

After the game, Price remarked how long this team has been working towards achieving yet another state title.

"There's a lot of hard work that goes into this, more then people know. The guys started working last January and now we are here."

And even with a three-peat now to their name, returning players like Williams are already looking forward to what may possibly lie ahead for Bulldog football.

"We prepared hard this week and we came out good. Most of our defense is juniors, so they will be back next year."

"We'll try to do it again in 2A."

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.