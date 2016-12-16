MacKenzie Gore named top MLB draft prospects

Major League Baseball has named Whiteville senior pitcher MacKenzie Gore one of its top draft prospects.
MLB has Gore listed as the 28th best prospect for the upcoming 2017 draft.
As a junior Gore put up video-game numbers, going 12-and-1 with a point-08 E-R-A and 174 strikeouts in 83 1/3rd innings.
Gore has committed to East Carolina.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.