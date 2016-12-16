MacKenzie Gore named top MLB draft prospects

Major League Baseball has named Whiteville senior pitcher MacKenzie Gore one of its top draft prospects.

MLB has Gore listed as the 28th best prospect for the upcoming 2017 draft.

As a junior Gore put up video-game numbers, going 12-and-1 with a point-08 E-R-A and 174 strikeouts in 83 1/3rd innings.

Gore has committed to East Carolina.

