BCC Holiday Classic Scoreboard

BCC Holiday Classic Scoreboard

BCC Holiday Classic Scoreboard

Brunswick Community College Basketball Tournament

Women
Delaware Tech 49, Brunswick C.C. 63 F
Cadwell C.C. 46, Cape Fear C.C. 73 F

Men
Bryant & Strantton 65, Brunswick C.C. 61 F
Wallace State 62, Cape Fear C.C. 80 F

