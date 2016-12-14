Laney’s Chris Bennett named WECT Athlete of the Week

Laney’s Chris Bennett is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



Bennett scored 13, 22, and 28 points in wins over Pender, Wilmington Christian, and Purnell Swett.



For the season, Bennett is averaging 17.5 points-per-game, and is closing in on his 1000th career point.



Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student athlete?

Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.