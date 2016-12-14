High School Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
West Brunswick 20, New Hanover 67 F
North Brunswick 65, South Brunswick 52 F
East Bladen 49, Cape Fear 30 F

Boys 
West Brunswick 48, New Hanover 60 F
North Brunswick 58, South Brunswick 55 F
East Bladen 68, Cape Fear 76 F

