High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
West Brunswick 20, New Hanover 67 F
North Brunswick 65, South Brunswick 52 F
East Bladen 49, Cape Fear 30 F
Boys
West Brunswick 48, New Hanover 60 F
North Brunswick 58, South Brunswick 55 F
East Bladen 68, Cape Fear 76 F
