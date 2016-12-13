My turn: Love of money over human life

New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David is taking a tough approach in his dealings with suspected drug dealers, and I applaud him for that.

If you sell or supply drugs that lead to an overdose death, you may very well face a murder charge. In the past several weeks, a few people have faced these new charges.

David says he’s going to use the law as strictly as he can to punish those who are poisoning people in our community. It’s a harsh approach, but one that is worth exploring.

Addiction is a serious illness. And yes, it might be easy for people to just say they’ve done it to themselves. But it’s not that simple. It’s easy to get hooked and so very hard to break free from the grips of addiction.

This is all about going after those who, as Ben David puts it, are putting love of money over human life. As far as I’m concerned, there is no penalty too harsh for a person that knowingly does something like that.

Emailed comments from viewers:

We lost our son to an overdose.

I applaud the District Attorneys tough stance on drug dealers. Whether you know or not Wilmington is covered in heroin dealers. Our town has a reputation as having one of the largest heroin dealer networks regionally.

I believe it will continue until we as a community decide that enough is enough and support measures that serve as deterrents.

If you have never had a child or a friend who is in the throes of addiction first count your many blessings. Second addicts are not all homeless or suffer from mental illness. They are our children, our brothers, sisters and significant others. In short addiction does not discriminate.

Our son grew up with two loving parents in a stable loving home. Our son was a talented person who could have made an impact upon the world. All the cards were in his favor. A few bad decisions and after a 10 year battle a dealer sold him fentanyl. Since fentanyl is over 100 times stronger than heroin the Narcan agonist that should bring him back in our case did not due to the potency of the drugs he was sold.

After a few agonizing days we made the decision to discontinue life support.

To my knowledge the dealers do not tell their customers they are buying fentanyl just that the heroin they have is the “good stuff”. Given that these dealers are not chemists nor have the equipment to determine the potency they are as previously stated putting the love of money over human life.

If the charges are just for selling drugs or possession these dealers know the drill. They know how much they can hold. They know the probable charges and the potential sentence. Yet as it sits today they believe that the risk versus reward is still there for them.

Would they feel the same if they were facing murder charges! I think not…

This will be our first holiday without our son, No more Christmas’s, birthdays, grandchildren etc..

I suggest that each of you look around at your loved ones this holiday season and walk a mile in my shoes and see if you don’t come to the same conclusion that I did. Ben David is taking a bold position to protect all of us..

While I see where people can find this as and "even trade" I fully disagree. First let me tell you that my brother has been an addict for the past 10 years and my oldest sons father passed away 4 years ago because he struggled with addiction. I am the family that is hurting and I can see where the anger comes from towards dealers. I do not agree that they should be charged with murder though, unless they sold something that was different then what the buyer thought they were purchasing, or if they sit and watch someone die without offering help or calling 911, under those circumstances I do believe manslaughter would be appropriate. You mentioned putting profit over life, that is exactly what happens in our society everyday. The pharmaceutical industry does just that. The pharmaceutical industry is a bit to blame for this epidemic in the first place. They pushed OxyContin like it was a safe drug and millions were addicted after being prescribed the medicine. Where are the doctors getting charged? Where is big pharma getting charged? They aren't. Stopping dealers won't stop the addicts. Supply and demand says so. We should be offering real help to addicts and not just the methadone line which fills big pharmas pockets. Nobody forced that young man to take that pill, the girl who sold it is probably an addict too. When we criminalize addiction we end up with more people in prison than china and we have people making money off of those prisoners.... once again putting profit over people! Then we have no rehabilitation happening while they are in prison which is why we have one of the highest return rates on the world. We have oil companies contaminating indigenous lands and threatening their water supply and putting profits over people. The entire system is set up this way!! Our government wants it like this. Charging the people on the bottom and not the ones at the top is wrong and it won't work!! We need to look at other countries and the way they do things, we could learn a thing or two!

I agree these drug dealers should be held accountable for selling drugs and it causes a death. But to be honest , isnt it hypocritical to not do the same thing to people who sell alcohol in the stores. They have been doing it and getting a way with it since the beginning of time but I never hear of anyone being prosecuted for that. And while were at it, why dont we get them drug companies who sell addictive so called legal drugs who also profit from people . Are they not responsible.

They DO do it to themselves... it's a choice!

As a 30 year retiree from the New Hanover County Sheriff' s Dept./911 Center, I agree with the D.A. to a point. Let me explain, many times we would not press charges on a person IF we thought they could lead us to the supplier of the drugs or we. Would use them as states evidence. But if they started screwing around with us all deals were of.

Another thing to think about, with all of these local brewery shops popping up that were not heard of years ago, will the same policy apply for a drunk driver who hits and kills a person? If he/she states they just left one of these places? Or any alcoholic beverage company IE: Budweiser. If the product ( open container ) is found in the vehicle then go after that company just like the dealer, but you won't see that happening.

Interesting that the same attitude is not applied to the tobacco sellers who have killed millions and continue to do so. I have lost some friends to drugs, but many more to tobacco and the sellers absolutely put profits above life. Tobacco leads to a painful horrible death. What is your reason for not wanting the same punishment for the sellers? Or are you just afraid of big tobacco.

If they disappeared they can't sell drugs

I must say that I am an avid watcher of your news program. I often catch your segments and find them very inquisitive but to the point. Today's was different i'll explain. I know the pain of someone being addicted to substances. And i also know the side of people looking to gain from the weakness of others addictions. I so find myself to understand your praise to Ben David quite remarkable. I don't believe every addict can stay that way the same is applied to the people supplying them. They have an addiction also. The addiction to people saying no to them because they were turned down for years from employment because they weren't qualified for the position. The addiction to people having to deal with raising a family with nothing coming in living on a hope of a better tomorrow. The addiction of the children being difficult because they were crushed under the weight of the head of that family gettting ripped apart because they're father tried everything.. But everything just isn't enough. And the very thing that took it away was someone not doing the right thing. It swings both ways. The right to take a life from another for the addiction of a person doesn't just kill 1 person its a domino effect. What's to say that child that was crushed losing a father to a life sentence or death penalty for the actions of another takes a life.. Without the drugs that's exactly what your praising it swings both ways. How is Ben David holy enough to take a life of one he didn't give.. What is the justice of it all? I appreciate your time and I respect your opinion I just love life and I'm an observer of truth