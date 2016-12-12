HS Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Boys

Ashley 65 Cape Fear 58 (OT)

St. Pauls 60 Whiteville 45

West Brunswick 61 North Myrtle Beach 58 

South Robeson 71 East Columbus 68

Laney 63 WCA 29 

Girls 

Whiteville 42 St. Pauls 33

West Brunswick 42 North Myrtle Beach 55

Ashley 61 Cape Fear 47

