Whiteville police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Oct. shooting

Officials with the Whiteville Police Department have charged a man in connection to a shooting in October that injured one person.

Investigators said Carl Mason Jr., 21, fired several rounds into a vehicle on Tram Road in Whiteville on Oct. 10. The driver of the vehicle was struck by gunfire during the incident.

Mason was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He's described as 5'8" and weighs around 170 pounds. Authorities say Mason should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of Mason's whereabouts, please contact the Whiteville Police at 910-642-5111 or call 911.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.