High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Broughton 50, Hoggard 49 F
SW Onslow 57, Trask 72 F
North Brunswick 34, Topsail 53 F
Girls
Broughton 29, Hoggard 51 F
SW Onslow 41, Trask 18 F
North Brunswick 42, Topsail 34 F
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.