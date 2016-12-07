High School Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Basketball Scoreboard

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Source: WECT)

Boys
Broughton 50, Hoggard 49 F
SW Onslow 57, Trask 72 F
North Brunswick 34, Topsail 53 F

Girls
Broughton 29, Hoggard 51 F
SW Onslow 41, Trask 18 F
North Brunswick 42, Topsail 34 F

