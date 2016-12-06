Phenom Hoops Joe Miller Invitational starts Tuesday

The Phenom Hoops Joe Miller Invitational will be be held Dec. 27-30 in Brogden Hall. Some of the best high school basketball teams and players in the country will be coming to the Port City. There will be 16 boys high school basketball teams in the event.
3-day pass is $30 in advance
Day of $15 at the door
Blue Ridge vs. Tug Valley, 10 a.m.
Oldsmar vs. Virginia Academy, 11:30 a.m.
Miller School vs. Union City, 1 p.m.
Lincoln Charter vs. University Heights, 2:30 p.m.
Kinston vs. Miami Country Day, 4 p.m.
Greenfield vs. Word of God, 5:30 p.m.
New Hanover vs. Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Heights vs. St. James, 8:30 p.m.
1. Hamilton Heights
8. Blue Ridge
4. Oldsmar
5. Miller School
3. Trinity Christian
6. Lincoln Charter
2. Word of God
7. Miami Country Day
1. Saint James
8. Union City
4. Virginia Academy
5. University Heights
3. Kinston
4. Greenfield
2. Tug Valley
7. New Hanover
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.