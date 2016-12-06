Phenom Hoops Joe Miller Invitational starts Tuesday

The Phenom Hoops Joe Miller Invitational will be be held Dec. 27-30 in Brogden Hall. Some of the best high school basketball teams and players in the country will be coming to the Port City. There will be 16 boys high school basketball teams in the event.

3-day pass is $30 in advance

Day of $15 at the door

Tuiesday's Showcase Games

Blue Ridge vs. Tug Valley, 10 a.m.

Oldsmar vs. Virginia Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Miller School vs. Union City, 1 p.m.

Lincoln Charter vs. University Heights, 2:30 p.m.

Kinston vs. Miami Country Day, 4 p.m.

Greenfield vs. Word of God, 5:30 p.m.

New Hanover vs. Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Heights vs. St. James, 8:30 p.m.



Group 1 Bracket

1. Hamilton Heights

8. Blue Ridge

4. Oldsmar

5. Miller School

3. Trinity Christian

6. Lincoln Charter

2. Word of God

7. Miami Country Day

Group 2 Bracket

1. Saint James

8. Union City

4. Virginia Academy

5. University Heights

3. Kinston

4. Greenfield

2. Tug Valley

7. New Hanover

