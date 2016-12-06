Suspects still unknown in East Bladen football locker room theft

East Bladen was doing all they could to continue a magical postseason run and make the state semifinals.

Instead, they lost 42-41, giving up a two-point conversion at South Columbus in the final minute.

The ensuing last-minute drive stalled on 4th down at the Stallion's 36-yard line.

When they got to their locker room after the game, more than 20 players' wallets, money, and phones were stolen.

Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church has initiated an effort to help replace the items and money taken from the players.

According to Michele Tatum of the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the items were taken around 10 p.m. Friday. There were no signs of forced entry to the locker room doors. School personal stated the doors were locked, and then unlocked at some point for players to enter the locker room.

At this point, there is still no information of any suspects, and a full sheriff's report is incomplete pending contact with the victims. WECT will air a feature on East Bladen and the impact this has on their team, and many of their seniors, coming up this Thursday evening.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.