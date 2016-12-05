Trask men defeat Hoggard; Viking women breeze by Titans

The Trask men defeated Hoggard, while the Viking women beat Trask (Source:WECT)

So @TraskTitans with an impressive performance at Hoggard, their first ever win on the road against the Vikings, 67-58. Here's some #buckets pic.twitter.com/k6pPlF9VtX — WECT Sports (@wectsports) December 6, 2016

In the third meeting between the two programs, the Trask Titans earned their first victory over Hoggard, 68-57.

The Hoggard women defeated Trask 67-19 in the game preceding it.

Trask improves to 3-1, and will host Southwest Onslow on Wednesday. The Vikings will host Broughton.

The Titan women are still searching for their first win, while Hoggard remains unbeaten on the early season.

