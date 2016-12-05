Wilmington looking at significant cost for City Hall roofing repairs

The City of Wilmington is looking at a significant cost to repair roofing issues at City Hall.

An ordinance appropriating $536,638 for repairs is on the agenda for the City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Wilmington Public Safety Director Dave Mayes briefed City Council on the repairs after their agenda meeting in December morning.

Along with patching holes, replacing gutter troughs and painting, refurbishing or replacing the roof's modillions will be a major portion of the costs.

According to Mayes, 59 cast iron modillions will be refurbished and 15 new modillions acquired for the Princess and Chesnut streets.

Mayes told council members that the modillions on the Third Street side of the roof were made out of tin instead of cast iron, a fact crews didn't realize until they modillions were removed. The Third Street side will have 51 new or modified tin modillions.

Repairs to the Princess Street side are expected to take 30 days. Repairs to the Chestnut Street side are expected to take 15 days and the Third Street side 30 days once modillions have been acquired.

