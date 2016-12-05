From school supplies to Christmas gifts: Boy brings cheer to disabled community

A Wilmington 10-year-old, who was mowing lawns the last time we saw him in an effort to help his mother pay for school supplies, has now brought Christmas cheer to those in retirement and nursing homes throughout Wilmington.

"There's a lot of people that's in this communities in these types of homes, that you know, some people - they do get left out," said his mother, Tara Ball. "Or their family's not here to celebrate the holidays with them. So, just to put a smile on somebody's face, to let them know that you know, somebody's thinking about them."

Tyran Bell posted on a Wilmington "giveaway" page from his mother's Facebook account following Thanksgiving, asking for donations to help out disabled adults and kids in the area. In the post, Bell said "Tis the season for blessing others, and letting them know that there are people who care."

Tyran and his mother hope to continue the donations for stockings next year, along with further efforts to bring more school supplies to students throughout Wilmington.

"We're trying to hopefully start something this year that we can continue for years to come," said Tara. During the summertime, he only cut grass for school supplies for the kids that go back to school and now, we try to pick up another hobby as far as doing something around the holidays for Christmas for those who are in need or those who don't have family here to give them gifts."

Bell made stops to contribute donations to nursing homes and homes for disabled adults and kids. His mother works in a nursing home and one of her residents inspired him to give back.

"She needed stuff and she's probably been bored and stuff. They have nothing to read or anything like that," said Bell. "They've probably been, probably been forgotten about by their families."

