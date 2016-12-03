Cape Fear women down Guilford Tech 68-64

Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear women’s basketball defeated Guilford Tech Community College 68-64 to remain undefeated in conference play. TaKwana Bland lead with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Desaree Green and Destiny Campbell each scored 14 points a piece.

It was another close game for the Sea Devils, who won despite turning the ball over 24 times in the game.

The Sea Devils did get off to a good start, leading 6-0 early. They were strong defensively, holding the Titans without a field goal for the first 3:30 of the quarter. Eventually, Guilford would get their first field goal from a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 6-4. However, TaKwana Bland would answer with a field goal on the other end to make it a two possession game.

The score remained close for the closing minutes of the quarter, with Cape Fear maintaining a small lead. The Sea Devils found success in the post, while Guilford took advantage of points off turnovers, scoring seven points off 9 Cape Fear turnovers. After one quarter, the Sea Devils lead 16-15.

Guilford took a one point lead to start the second quarter, but Cape Fear responded the next possession down to go back on top. Guilford began pressing full court to continue forcing the Sea Devils into turnovers.

Cape Fear continued to feed the post, finding Green twice in the post. It helped start a 8-0 run for the home team, giving them a 24-17 lead. Guilford responded by ending the run following a timeout, but the Sea Devils maintained a seven point lead with 2:35 remaining.

The half ended with Cape Fear leading 31-25. Green and Bland led the Sea Devils with 8 points a piece.

The Titans started the second half by going on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 31-31. Christina Caesar ended the run by knocking down a 3-pointer. The game’s intensity picked up soon after, with both teams attacking each other aggressively on the offensive end. Cape Fear maintained a small lead as the quarter closed, but Guilford tied the game with less than a minute remaining.

Destiny Campbell would knock down a jump shot to retake the lead, and head into the fourth quarter leading 45-43.

Guilford briefly tied the game on their first possession of the fourth quarter, but Cape Fear would go back on top the next possession down. A 3-pointer by Guilford then tied the game again at 49-49, which held until Green scored in the post to give Cape Fear the lead again.

The game remained close throughout the fourth quarter. Caesar fouled out midway through the fourth, leaving the Sea Devils short handed at point guard. Guilford went back to pressing Cape Fear fullcourt, which forced the Sea Devils into few turnovers, and led to the Titans taking the lead.

The game opened up in the final minutes, as both teams exchanged leads. Cape Fear held a two point lead with just under a minute remaining. Guilford closed within one, but Green would give the Sea Devils a 66-63 lead with 17.4 seconds remaining. Guilford had two opportunities to tie or close the gap, but missed both, and Cape Fear knocked down 2-4 free throws to put the game out of reach.

Cape Fear shot 50.9 percent from the field for the game, and outscored Guilford 48-24 in the post.

The Sea Devils improved to 5-2 on the season with the win, and 4-0 in conference.

Their next game is Tuesday, December 6th, where they will take on on Wingate University on the road in an exhibition game. Tip off is set for 11:00 a.m.