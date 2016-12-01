HS Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

HS Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
Pender 16, New Hanover 71 F
Carolina Forest 52, Ashley 33 F
SW Onslow 23, Trask 21 F

Boys
Ashley 75, Carolina Forest 65 F
New Hanover 78, Pender 52 F
Trask 53, SW Onslow 35 F

