UNCW evens record with 67-58 win at Davidson

DAVIDSON, North Carolina – UNCW made its first visit to Davidson since 2002 a winning one as the Seahawks held off a second half comeback by the Wildcats to earn a 67-58 victory at John M. Belk Arena on Wednesday evening.



The Seahawks, who earned their second road win of the season, evened their record to 3-3 on the season while the Wildcats remain winless in seven tries.

Junior guard Madison Raque led three UNCW players in double figures by scoring a career-high 16 points, including 10 in the first quarter. Redshirt senior guard Jasmine Steele came off the bench to contribute 13 points while junior guard Diamond Willis added 12 points.



Junior forward Mackenzie Latt paced Davidson in the loss with 14 points and eight rebounds while freshman forward Ally Welling chipped in 12 points off the bench. Sophomore guard Justine Lyon tallied 10 points with eight rebounds and three assists.



How It Happened: UNCW outscored Davidson by a 14-4 margin over the final 6:00 of regulation to overcome a 54-53 lead. Steele tallied five points during the game-deciding spurt as the Seahawks went 10-for-14 from the free throw line in the final frame.



Game Notes: UNCW used its second different starting lineup of the season … Juniors Rebekah Banks and Sierra Clayborn each made their first starts of the season … Raque recorded her fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season … The Seahawks scored 14 of their first 17 points in the paint and finished with a season-high 32 points inside the lane … UNCW outrebounded its opponent for the third straight game, holding a 49-45 advantage on the boards … Redshirt senior forward Jordan Henry grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds and just missed a double-double after scoring eight points … Banks also matched her season high with 10 rebounds … The 49 rebounds are also a season high for UNCW … The Seahawks set season highs for free throws made and free throws attempted, going 20-for-30 at the foul line … UNCW recorded a season-high nine steals, including three from Steele … Davidson was held to a season-low .091 from three-point range, making just 1-of-11 attempts … The Wildcats made a season-high 23 field goals, including 16 in the second half … The Seahawks scored 20 points off 18 Davidson turnovers.



Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW breaks for fall semester exams before resuming its schedule on Sunday, Dec. 11, with a visit to NC State at 2 p.m.

