C.J. Bryce leads Seahawks past Western Michigan 97-92

KALAMAZOO, Michigan – Sophomore guard C.J. Bryce anchored five players in double figures with 18 points as UNCW won its third straight with a 97-92 decision over stubborn Western Michigan in a non-conference men’s basketball game on Wednesday night at University Arena.



The Seahawks, playing their fourth game in six, pushed their record to 6-1 on the season with the win. The Broncos dipped to 2-5 after losing at home for the first time this season.



It was the second straight victory over a Mid-American Conference opponent for the Seahawks, who fashioned a 6-1 record in the first month of the season. Keatts stands 12-3 in November since his arrival three years ago.



Bryce, a second-year player from Charlotte, N.C., finished with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 at the free throw to lead a balanced attack. Graduate guard Ambrose Mosley and senior guard Chris Flemmings scored 17 points apiece, senior guard Denzel Ingram added 16 and junior playmaker Jordon Talley had 11.



Senior forward Tucker Haymond led all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting for the Broncos, who shot 54.7 percent on the night.



“It was a great road win,” said UNCW third-year Head Coach Kevin Keatts. “I’m so happy and proud of our guys for their effort. We just have to learn how to finish games better."



The Seahawks are now 4-1 away from Trask Coliseum this season and return home Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip-off against NCAA Division II member Pfeiffer.