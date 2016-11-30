UNCW's Flemmings nominated for Allstate NABC Good Works Team

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) has honored UNCW senior forward Chris Flemmings by naming him as a nominee for the 2017 Allstate NABC Good Works Team.

The NABC is recognizing Flemmings for his work in the community. The senior volunteers his time for the Brigade Boys and Girls Club, assisting with the CAA-American Red Cross Blood Challenge, and helped Helping with the Walk For Hope 5K and Wrightsville Beach Marathon as well as Hotels For The Homeless.

A total of 181 players were nominated for the award. Five players from the Division I level and five players from Divisions II, III and the NAIA will be announced in February.

