Hoggard’s Tony Allen named WECT Athlete of the week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Hoggard’s Tony Allen named WECT Athlete of the week

Hoggard’s Tony Allen named WECT Athlete of the week (Source: WECT) Hoggard’s Tony Allen named WECT Athlete of the week (Source: WECT)

Hoggard’s Tony Allen is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past Friday night, Allen had a career night rushing the ball 19 times for 164 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Vikings 64-41 win over Rose.

With the victory, Hoggard advanced to the third round of the state playoffs, and will face top-seeded Scotland County.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student athlete?
Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly