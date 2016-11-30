Hoggard’s Tony Allen named WECT Athlete of the week (Source: WECT)
Hoggard’s Tony Allen is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
This past Friday night, Allen had a career night rushing the ball 19 times for 164 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Vikings 64-41 win over Rose.
With the victory, Hoggard advanced to the third round of the state playoffs, and will face top-seeded Scotland County.
