Hoggard’s Tony Allen named WECT Athlete of the week

Hoggard’s Tony Allen is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



This past Friday night, Allen had a career night rushing the ball 19 times for 164 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Vikings 64-41 win over Rose.



With the victory, Hoggard advanced to the third round of the state playoffs, and will face top-seeded Scotland County.



Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student athlete?

Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.



Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.