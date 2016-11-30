High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
East Bladen 47, East Columbus 39
North Brunswick 56, Topsail 27 F
South View 22, Laney 16 F
CFA 59, WCA 38 F
West Brunswick 39, Coastal Christian 28
South Brunswick 63, West Bladen 41 F
Boys
West Brunswick 48, Coastal Christian 50 F
South Brunswick 46, West Bladen 45 F
North Brunswick 74, Topsail 67 F
CFA 61, WCA 28 F
South View 62, Laney 49 F
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.