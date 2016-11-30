High School Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
East Bladen 47, East Columbus 39
North Brunswick 56, Topsail 27 F
South View 22, Laney 16 F
CFA 59, WCA 38 F
West Brunswick 39, Coastal Christian 28
South Brunswick 63, West Bladen 41 F

Boys
West Brunswick 48, Coastal Christian 50 F
South Brunswick 46, West Bladen 45 F
North Brunswick 74, Topsail 67 F
CFA 61, WCA 28 F
South View 62, Laney 49 F

