'Road game' - Ashley HS defeats Southern Australia in men's hoops

Ashley High School defeated Southern Australia 69-36 Monday night in men's basketball, part of a three week whirlwind trip for 8th and 9th graders from down under.

Ashley led 40-15 at the half, and Southern Australia did not convert a field goal in the first quarter. However, as part of the trip, the team is attending games at Wake Forest, Duke, and even the San Antonia Spurs, and squaring off against high school teams from around the region as well.

Daitreon Daye led Ashley with 14 points.

