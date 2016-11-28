UNCW launches new bike share program

Taking a bike ride on the UNCW campus is about to get easier with the Hawks Wheels Bike Share Program.

Students and employees will be able to check out one of 70 bikes 24 hours a day at one of seven stations around campus.

The program is a partnership between UNCW Transportation and the Gotcha Group (Green Operating Transit Carrying Humans Around).

"Students have long expressed an interest in sustainable transportation options such as the Bike Share program and we are pleased to be one of the first schools in the UNC system to offer it,” said Nick Cannon, alternative transportation coordinator at UNCW.

Users must register with a credit card to check the bikes in and out of the stations.

Those who sign up can use a bike free for up to an hour a day for a year. Members also can sign up for the Lifestyle option which allows them to use a bike up to four hours a day for $25 a year.

The bikes, which can be used on and off campus, are outfitted with a tracking device, which allows Cannon and his staff to monitor the locations of the bikes and how much they are being used.

University officials are excited about the impact this new program will have on students.

“If we can get some students who have never ridden a bike or have infrequently ridden a bike to all of a sudden ride the bikes on campus…that’s something that’s going to stay with them," said University Chancellor Jose Sartarelli. "I think it’s a win-win long term for everybody.”

