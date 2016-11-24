Maynor Espinoza named week's WECT Athlete of the Week

Wallace-Rose Hill’s Maynor Espinoza is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past weekend the senior scored a goal in the Bulldogs 3-1 win over Bishop McGuinness in the 1A State title game.

For Espinoza it was career goal 214, which break the all-time national record that was set back in 1984.

