Maynor Espinoza named week's WECT Athlete of the Week (Source: WECT)
WALLACE, NC (WECT) -
Wallace-Rose Hill’s Maynor Espinoza is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
This past weekend the senior scored a goal in the Bulldogs 3-1 win over Bishop McGuinness in the 1A State title game.
For Espinoza it was career goal 214, which break the all-time national record that was set back in 1984.
