High School Basketball scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Hoggard 68, Wilmington Christian 17 F
Pender 28, Laney 51 F
North Brunswick 60, Coastal Christian 37 F
New Hanover 40, Northside 47 F
East Columbus 57, East Bladen 39 F

Boys Basketball

North Brunswick 55, Coastal Christian 64 F
Hoggard 66, Wilmington Christian 31 F
New Hanover 71, Northside 90 F
Pender 66, Laney 52 F
East Columbus 74, East Bladen 39 F

