New Hanover, South Brunswick athletes sign letters of intent

College signings continued Monday with a pair of New Hanover Wildcats and South Brunswick tennis player signing their letters of intent (Source:WECT)

??? @NewHanoverHS Keegan Santos signs with Hofstra Lacrosse and Jackson Tyler will head to Palm Beach Atlantic for golf pic.twitter.com/mozVnDzF70 — WECT Sports (@wectsports) November 21, 2016

Hannah Pieper (@pieperrrr) of South Brunswick tennis signs with Belmont Abbey College. Congrats! #Crusaders pic.twitter.com/6lJ3nHU6ey — WECT Sports (@wectsports) November 22, 2016

New Hanover's Jackson Tyler and Keegan Santos, along with South Brunswick's Hannah Pieper, each signed their letters of intent Monday afternoon.

Tyler committed to play golf at Palm Beach Atlanta, a competitive Division II program.

Santos, also a member of the Wildcat football team that just advanced in the state playoffs, signed to play lacrosse at Hofstra, a member of the CAA and program in Long Island.

Pieper will head to Belmont Abbey College to play tennis.

