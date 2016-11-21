New Hanover, South Brunswick athletes sign letters of intent - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

New Hanover, South Brunswick athletes sign letters of intent

New Hanover's Jackson Tyler and Keegan Santos, along with South Brunswick's Hannah Pieper, each signed their letters of intent Monday afternoon. 

Tyler committed to play golf at Palm Beach Atlanta, a competitive Division II program. 

Santos, also a member of the Wildcat football team that just advanced in the state playoffs, signed to play lacrosse at Hofstra, a member of the CAA and program in Long Island. 

Pieper will head to Belmont Abbey College to play tennis. 

